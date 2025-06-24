Eppeltone Engineers share price lists with a stellar 90% premium at ₹243.20 on the NSE SME: Hit 5% upper circuit

Eppeltone Engineers share price was listed with a stellar 90% premium at 243.20 on the NSE SME on Tuesday. The share gained further to hit 5% upper circuit post listing

Ujjval Jauhari
Published24 Jun 2025, 10:11 AM IST
Eppeltone Engineers share price was listed with a stellar 90% premium at 243.20 on the NSE SME on Tuesday. The share gained further to hit 5% upper circuit post listing

Eppeltone Engineers share price hit upper circuit post listing

Eppeltone Engineers share price was listed at 243.20 on the NSE SME on Tuesday, 90% higher than the issue price of 128. The Eppeltone Engineers share price thereafter gained a further 5% to the 255.25 level, which was also the upper price band of the listed shares. Hence Eppeltone Engineers share price hit upper circuit post listing

 

