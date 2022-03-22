The board of Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB) has approved a new scheme of amalgamation between Equitas SFB and the promoter/holdco, Equitas Holdings Ltd (both listed entities), mainly to meet the promoter holding norms in ESFB.

Notably, the holdco structure was voluntarily created to meet the RBI’s norms regarding promoter holdings in ESFB. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had also given promoters an option to exit after completing the five-year lock-in period post incorporation as small finance bank (SFB).

ESFB will apply for a universal banking licence, which should be long-term positive for ESFB, said brokerage house Emkay which has a Buy rating on Equitas Small Finance Bank shares with a target price of ₹80 apiece.

Using this option, ESFB has now approved the amalgamation of the holdco into ESFB, whereby the shareholders of the holdco will get 231 shares of ESFB in exchange for 100 shares of the holdco, subject to regulatory and court approvals. After the amalgamation, the holdco will cease to exist and ESFB will have a 100% public shareholding.

“Based on the swap ratio (231:100), our calculations show that holdco shareholders will get 790 mn shares or a 71% stake in ESFB valued at ₹41.8 bn (assuming ESFB’s CMP of ₹53) vs. the current valuation of ₹36.9 bn (at an implied discount of 25%). Thus, given the 14% premium on valuations, the scheme should be acceptable to holdco shareholders. That said, there will be ownership loss for holdco shareholders in ESFB to the extent of 3.3%," said Emkay.

