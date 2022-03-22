Equitas SFB, Equitas Holdings merger approved. What it means for the stock

“Based on the swap ratio (231:100), our calculations show that holdco shareholders will get 790 mn shares or a 71% stake in ESFB valued at ₹41.8 bn (assuming ESFB’s CMP of ₹53) vs. the current valuation of ₹36.9 bn (at an implied discount of 25%). Thus, given the 14% premium on valuations, the scheme should be acceptable to holdco shareholders. That said, there will be ownership loss for holdco shareholders in ESFB to the extent of 3.3%," said Emkay.