Equitas SFB reports highest ever PAT of ₹190 cr in Q4, quarterly disbursement rises 80% YoY; declares dividend3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Equitas SFB posted healthy growth in Q4 earnings with highest ever quarterly profit of ₹190 crore. Quarterly disbursement posted a strong growth of 80%. NII also witnessed a double-digit growth, while asset quality further improved.
Equitas Small Finance Bank earned the highest every net profit in a quarter at ₹190 crore in the three-month period that ended on March 31, 2023. Q4FY23 PAT climbed by 59% year-on-year. The SFB registered a strong growth of 80% in quarterly disbursements to the tune of ₹5,917 crore. Net interest income (NII) climbed by a healthy 28% YoY to ₹706.9 crore in the quarter.
