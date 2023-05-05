P N Vasudevan, Managing Director and CEO of Equitas Small Finance Bank said: “During the Bank’s initial years, the focus was on laying the foundation to transition from an NBFC into a Bank. The Bank is in its second phase of growth and the overarching strategy is to leverage the investments made in branches, people, systems, products, and most importantly customers. Initiatives centered on these investments will drive operational efficiencies, customer retention and improve the overall profitability of the Bank. As a stable, sustainable, and scalable bank, Equitas is well positioned to capitalise on industry growth potential."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}