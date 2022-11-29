They further added that “As the bank moves closer to the finalization of the reverse merger, the holding company discount is expected to narrow from the current level of ~22%. This provides an opportunity for the shareholders of the holding company to benefit in the short term, assuming the amalgamation process is successful in the currently proposed format. Note further that the holding company carries additional liquid assets (cash and bank balances), amounting to ~Rs2.75 bn (apart from the investment in Equitas SFB), which would accrete to the net worth of the merged entity. Equitas SFB trades at ~1.5X of 2QFY23 book value (not adjusted). Assuming the same valuation multiple for the merged entity implies an overall upside of ~31% for current shareholders of Equitas Holdings."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}