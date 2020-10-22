Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 2 times on final day

In an interaction with Mint on 16 October, managing director and chief executive officer P.N. Vasudevan said the bank is looking at inorganic growth opportunities to bring down the promoter stake post completion of the initial public offering process. He said that the bank is looking to acquire a housing finance company or a non-banking finance company. According to regulatory guidelines, the promoter has to reduce stake in an SFB to 40% before September next year