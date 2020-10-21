Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 67 pc on second day of bidding
Price range for Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO is at 32-33 per share.

Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO subscribed 67 pc on second day of bidding

1 min read . 09:08 PM IST PTI

  The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of 280 crore and an offer for sale of 7,20,00,000 shares
  • Equitas Small Finance Bank has raised 139.68 crore from anchor investors

NEW DELHI : The initial public offer of Equitas Small Finance Bank was subscribed 67 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday.

The IPO received bids for 7,80,26,850 shares against 11,58,50,001 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 5 per cent, non institutional investors 5 per cent and retail individual investors 1.42 times.

The initial public offer comprises a fresh issue of 280 crore and an offer for sale of 7,20,00,000 shares.

JM Financial, IIFL Securities and Edelweiss Financial Services are the managers to the offer. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

