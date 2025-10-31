Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Profit rises, NII declines. Check key details

Published31 Oct 2025, 04:54 PM IST
Equitas Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Profit rises, NII declines. Check key details

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of 2,413.53 lakh for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, marking an increase of 87.34% compared to a net profit of 1,288.25 lakh in the same period last year. This improvement comes despite higher provisions and contingencies during the quarter.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at 77,367.61 lakh, down from 80,230.92 lakh in the same quarter last year, reflecting a decrease of approximately 3.6%. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 6.29%. The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio was reported at 2.92%, consistent with the previous quarter's figure of 2.92%, indicating stable asset quality. The net non-performing assets (NNPA) ratio was 0.98%, unchanged from the previous quarter.

Provisions & contengencies

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter were 20,702.28 lakh, compared to 32,965.60 lakh in the same period last year. The bank's capital adequacy ratio, as per Basel II norms, improved to 20.74% from 19.36% a year ago, reflecting a strong capital position.

Deposits & advances

The bank's total deposits increased to 44,09,350.31 lakh as of September 30, 2025, from 39,75,345.06 lakh a year earlier. Advances grew to 36,35,228.27 lakh from 33,96,250.05 lakh in the same period last year. The bank's total assets stood at 55,43,131.55 lakh, up from 48,63,354.88 lakh a year ago.

During the half year ended September 30, the bank raised 500 crore through non-convertible debentures, as disclosed in the filing. The proceeds were fully utilised for the intended purposes with no material deviation from the stated objectives.

The Bank’s Certificate of Deposit (CD) programme holds the highest rating of A1+ from India Ratings, CareEdge Ratings, and CRISIL. As of September 30, 2025, the Bank’s Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) stood at 184.44%. Income from investments, including mark-to-market (MTM) gains and dividends, amounted to 34 crore for the quarter.

