Microfinance meltdown: Five stocks that could come out on top
Summary
- An estimated 10% of microfinance loans remain unpaid, prompting fears of capital erosion. But Equitas, Ujjivan, CAG, and Arman may hold promise. Is this your investment opportunity?
The microfinance sector is facing a severe downturn, with every small finance bank and non-banking finance company (NBFC) involved in microlending seeing declines of 30-50%. Over 10% of total microfinance loans ( ₹4.32 trillion) remain unpaid for more than 90 days. Hypothetically, if this 10%—around ₹43,000 crore—turns into non-performing assets (NPAs), it could erode half the equity capital of microlenders.