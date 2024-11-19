Microfinance meltdown: Five stocks that could come out on top

Additionally, a growing concern in the industry is that “this time it’s different," as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has flagged a practice resembling “evergreening." Here’s how it works: if a borrower owes ₹10,000 on a ₹50,000 loan and the lender senses repayment capacity is weakening, the MFI may issue an additional ₹50,000. The borrower then uses part of this amount to pay down the outstanding ₹10,000, bringing the net balance to ₹40,000.