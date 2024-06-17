Equites, fixed income, and Gold: Axis recommends diverse multi-asset portfolios for optimal risk management.
Axis recommends constructing a diversified portfolio spanning multiple asset classes to safeguard against market volatility. The brokerage is overweight on equities, neutral on fixed-income assets and gold. Market dynamics will pivot around prevailing narratives, influencing investment decisions.
Now that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over, the investors will now move their focus to the upcoming Budget 2024 in July, the June quarter earnings season, and other macro indicators like inflation trends, monetary policy decisions, etc.
