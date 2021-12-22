Equities bounce back  after  sell-off

Local stocks followed cues elsewhere in Asia, where stock indices rose, shrugging off the sell-off seen in the previous session. Japan’s Nikkei surged 2.08% on Tuesday, while Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite closed with gains of 1% and 0.88%, respectively. “Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after a worldwide slump for financial markets spurred by worries about how badly the Omicron variant, inflation and other forces will hit economies. European shares rebounded on Tuesday after a brutal sell-off in the previous session, with a jump in commodity stocks offsetting concerns about Omicron," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.