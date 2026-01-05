Equities could drive part of the rally in 2026 after a “middling” year, but investors should continue to hold gold and silver for diversification, according to Radhika Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer at Edelweiss Mutual Fund.
Equities could partly drive rally, but hold on to gold and silver, says Radhika Gupta of Edelweiss MF
SummaryTrade deals are critical for India and globally and if India’s trade deal with the US isn’t concluded by March, conditions could get tougher, says Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO of Edelweiss MF.
