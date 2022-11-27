Equities preferred pick in Nov; FPIs buy shares worth 31,630 cr so far

After a mild selloff in October, the equities market witnessed a huge buying appetite from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to the tune of ₹31,630 crore so far in November. Strong buying in equities has offset the selloffs in debt and hybrid markets in the current month. FPIs who made record-high selloffs in equities in the first six months of 2022, have made notable buying in the second half so far. Last week, FPIs picked up equities in the last two trading sessions after FOMC minutes indicated a less hawkish stance going forward which led to a drop in the dollar and yields. Sensex hit a fresh historic high, while Nifty 50 is also closing the gap between its all-time high. The buying trend in FPIs for Indian stocks is expected to continue.

