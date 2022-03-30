Equities rally but geopolitical concerns continue to weigh on outlook

External factors still pose a material risk to India’s investment case, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a 30 March report. If crude stays above $100, it would pose a key macro challenge for India, HSBC said. Second, rising US bond yields and the end of easy liquidity are also negative, though these are not new unknowns acc-ording to HSBC. The geopolitical situation also presents its own uncertainty, but if progress towards peace is visible, this may also present an upside risk.