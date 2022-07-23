In July, now, FPIs are net buyers with an inflow of ₹1,099 crore in the equities market. Notably, from July 1-15, FPIs outflow in the equity market stood at ₹7,432 crore, as per the NSDL data. That means, FPIs made strong buying in domestic equities from July 18 to 22, 2022.
Finally, the bulls have appeared in the hearts of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as they emerge as net buyers in July for the first time this year. FPIs have been net sellers and carried record outflows from Indian equities for six straight months of 2022. But as the stock market gains momentum and investors take a breather from concerns over macro uncertainties, FPIs have also shown signs of reversal in their investment habits, and this week more buying has been logged in the equities that recovered losses in the first half of July. The week of July 18-22 was the most fruitful for equities.
In July, now, FPIs are net buyers with an inflow of ₹1,099 crore in the equities market. Notably, from July 1-15, FPIs outflow in the equity market stood at ₹7,432 crore, as per the NSDL data. That means, FPIs made strong buying in domestic equities from July 18 to 22, 2022.
This week, both Sensex and Nifty 50 have jumped by over 4% each. On Friday, Sensex settled at 56,072.23 up by 390.28 points or 0.70%, while Nifty 50 closed at 16,719.45 higher by 114.20 points or 0.69%.
FPIs have pulled out about ₹50,203 crore from the equities - the highest monthly outflow in 2022 as of now. In the first quarter of FY23 (April to June), FPIs have removed ₹1,07,340 crore in the Indian equities. Meanwhile, in the first six months of 2022 (January - June), the outflow in the equities are around ₹2,17,358 crore by FPIs.
From July 1 to July 23, now FPI inflow is at ₹870 crore in the overall Indian market (including equities, debt, debt-VRR, and hybrid market). Debt-VRR and hybrid market that saw an outflow of ₹926 crore and ₹95 crore as of now, limited inflows in the overall market. FPIs have pumped in ₹792 crore in the debt market so far this month.
Overall, FPIs are broadly net sellers in the Indian market, however, the buying sentiment in July is promising for further bullish sentiment in the year. So far, from January 1 till July 22, FPIs outflow is around ₹2,26,420 crore, as per NSDL data. The outflow in the equities is around ₹2,16,259 crore - accounting for 95.5% of the total funds' outflow.
On the FPIs performance, Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "There is a clear change in FPI action in the market. The relentless selling by FPIs which started from October 2021 appears to be over. They have significantly slowed down selling in July and have even turned buyers for 5 days in July, particularly during the last few days when they continuously bought. In sharp contrast to the ₹50145 cr selling in June, the selling in July has come down sharply to a mere ₹3888 cr in July till 21st. FIIs have turned buyers into financials."
The Geojit expert believes the weakening in the rupee is phasing out which has contributed to FPIs inflows. Vijayakumar said, "It appears that INR depreciation is almost over for now. The dollar index which had moved above 109 is now down to 107.21. This is one of the factors that have contributed to the change in FPI strategy."
Further, Vijayakumar said, "The present trend is likely to continue for the near-term. However, a lot will depend on the news from the US, relating to the economy and markets."
Going forward, Manoj Purohit, Partner & Leader – Financial Services Tax, BDO India said, "s India grows and aspires to become a USD 5tn economy, opening the gates for foreign investors and allowing FPIs to participate in the Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives will not only aide in integrating Indian commodity markets at par with the global markets but also facilitate in managing pricing gaps and enhance liquidity in the markets."
"SEBI has struck the right chord at a time when the FPIs have been steadily pulling out cash triggered by many global, economic, political, and market-driven factors. This announcement will act as a positive breather amidst the global turmoil, capital markets are facing," Purohit added.