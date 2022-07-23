Finally, the bulls have appeared in the hearts of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) as they emerge as net buyers in July for the first time this year. FPIs have been net sellers and carried record outflows from Indian equities for six straight months of 2022. But as the stock market gains momentum and investors take a breather from concerns over macro uncertainties, FPIs have also shown signs of reversal in their investment habits, and this week more buying has been logged in the equities that recovered losses in the first half of July. The week of July 18-22 was the most fruitful for equities.

