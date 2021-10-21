After a record-breaking stock rally, analysts are starting to caution investors about a bumpy ride in the coming weeks because of stretched valuations and the impact of input cost inflation on earnings.

Stocks succumbed to selling pressure for three straight days, losing 2%, as nervousness gripped investors. On Thursday, the BSE Sensex slipped 336.46 points or 0.55% to 60,923.50. The Nifty shed 0.48% to 18,178.10.

Fund managers and analysts said that though overall valuations look rich, there are still pockets of value left.

“Though stocks with valuation comfort are not as readily available as was the case in March-April 2020, there are pockets of value. Markets are heterogeneous. Not everything is cheap or expensive at the same time (barring times of severe global dislocation like October 2008 or March 2020). Equity investments can be volatile in the near term as the intrinsic value of any investment is realized over a longer period of time," said Sorbh Gupta, fund manager equity at Quantum Asset Management Co.

“The resurgence of covid, the US Federal Reserve’s tapering and subsequent interest rate hikes and higher-than-expected inflation are some macro variables that can increase market volatility in the next few months. Markets tend to move ahead of fundamentals from time to time. A correction, especially in the small-cap space, had been due for some time now," Gupta added.

A new wave of covid infections in some countries is also spooking investors.

Media reports said Russian President Vladimir Putin is considering introducing nationwide restrictions to curb the spread of the disease after 1,028 people died of covid over 24 hours till Wednesday.

The selloff in the past three days has shaved off gains from the markets. Indian benchmark indices, which have been outperforming global peers for the past several months, have risen 3% so far in October, underperforming the 4-5% increase in MSCI World and MSCI Emerging Markets indices. Despite widespread optimism among investors till last week, the Sensex and Nifty have lost around 2% since Monday, while stocks in the BSE Mid and BSE Smallcap indices have also been hammered.

According to Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the markets are likely to consolidate, given weak global cues, ongoing earnings season and elevated valuations. The earnings declared so far has been mixed with cost inflationary pressure being clearly visible on margins. “Since valuations are now at absurdly high levels, many stocks are priced to perfection, thus leaving very little room for any kind of disappointment. Thus even a slight deviation from expectations results in steep reactions. We would suggest traders stay cautious, given the kind of volatility being witnessed in the market," Khemka added.

Binod Modi, head of strategy at Reliance Securities, said high input costs have adversely hit margins and profitability of consumer and manufacturing firms despite steady volume and sales growth. “This essentially raises concerns about sustainability of earnings rebound in subsequent quarters, which has weighed on sentiments. In our view, the market may remain volatile with downward bias in the near term," he said.

Foreign institutional investors are net buyers of Indian equities worth $281.3 million this month. In contrast, domestic institutional investors have sold shares worth ₹5,986.21 crore, the first monthly selloff in eight months.

