Equities selloff resumes amid weak earnings, high  valuations

According to Siddhartha Khemka, head-retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, the markets are likely to consolidate, given weak global cues, ongoing earnings season and elevated valuations. The earnings declared so far has been mixed with cost inflationary pressure being clearly visible on margins. “Since valuations are now at absurdly high levels, many stocks are priced to perfection, thus leaving very little room for any kind of disappointment. Thus even a slight deviation from expectations results in steep reactions. We would suggest traders stay cautious, given the kind of volatility being witnessed in the market," Khemka added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}