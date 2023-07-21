Investor wealth drops ₹2 tn; RIL, Infosys, HUL lead losses1 min read 21 Jul 2023, 11:48 PM IST
The Nifty 50 fell 1.17%, or 234.15 points, to 19745 points, while the Sensex corrected by 1.31% or 887.64 points to 66,684.26 points.
MUMBAI : Equity benchmarks fell the most in four months on Friday, as investors booked profits in heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd ahead of its earnings release, and sold off shares of Infosys Ltd and Hindustan Unilever Ltd that posted weak earnings the previous day.
