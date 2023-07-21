Investor wealth drops 2 tn; RIL, Infosys, HUL lead losses

“There will be a divergence with banks outperforming the IT sector," Khemka said. “All eyes will be on the US Fed and ECB policy meetings next week. Investors would also take cues from various macro data that would be released. With the result season picking up pace, we expect a lot of stock-specific action and provide direction to domestic equities in the coming week. Apart from Index heavyweight Reliance, the banking sector is also likely to be in focus as ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank would announce results over the weekend."