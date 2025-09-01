Blocks set to surpass IPOs in FY26, says Natarajan of Nomura
Dipti Sharma 10 min read 01 Sep 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Nomura’s Mahesh Natarajan sees block deals overtaking initial public offerings this fiscal year, citing improved market depth and comfort with large secondary transactions.
Mumbai: Blocks look set to surpass initial public offerings (IPOs) in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), says Mahesh Natarajan, head ofequity capital markets (ECM) at Nomura, who has around two decades of experience in the segment.
