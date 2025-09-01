Are confidential filings also a way to protect valuations—so that external factors don’t or market chatter doesn’t influence them once the filing is public? Since once it’s out, valuations can get debated and renegotiated.

In confidential filings, companies file numbers with Sebi privately, get approval and only then go public. This shortens the gap between public filing and launch, though the overall process is longer since steps that were parallel now happen in sequence. It helps if you want to market with updated numbers later, or if you’re going through an acquisition or restructuring. Sebi approval here is valid for 18 months versus 12 in a normal filing, giving issuers more flexibility on timing. The main benefit is lower exposure to valuation risk between public filing and launch, though overall timelines stretch, and market volatility, and IPO discounts still drive pricing.