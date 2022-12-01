Equity ETFs can now be used as collateral for margin trading facility

“For the purpose of providing the MTF, a stock broker may use own funds, borrow funds from scheduled commercial banks and/ or NBFCs regulated by RBI, borrow funds by way of issuance of Commercial Papers (CPs) and by way of unsecured long term loans from their promoters and directors. The borrowing by way of issuance of CPs shall be subject to compliance with relevant RBI Guidelines. The borrowing by way of unsecured long term loans from the promoters and directors shall be subject to the compliance with appropriate provisions of Companies Act, 2013. A stock broker shall not be permitted to borrow funds from any other source, other than the sources stated above," said SEBI.