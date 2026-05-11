Equity fund inflows fall 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP contributions steady at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data

The equity inflows into mutual funds moderated by 5% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 38,440.20 crore, showed the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday, 11 May, amid a significant slowdown in investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.

Saloni Goel
Updated11 May 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Equity inflows decline by 5% MoM to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,440 crore in April; SIP inflows at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,115 crore: AMFI data
Equity inflows decline by 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP inflows at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data

The equity inflows into mutual funds moderated by 5% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 38,440.20 crore, showed the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday, 11 May, amid a significant slowdown in investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.

The equity mutual fund inflows stood at 40,450.26 crore at the end of March.

Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained steady, moderating to 31,115 crore from a record high of 32,087 crore in the month of March.

The total assets under management (AUM) for equity funds improved by 376,654 crore to 35,74,352 crore in the month under review.

Overall, inflows into mutual funds turned positive to 3,22,402.98 crore in April, marking a sharp turnaround compared with net outflows of 2,39,910 crore last month. This was led by a strong buying in debt funds.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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