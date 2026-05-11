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Equity fund inflows fall 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP contributions steady at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data

The equity inflows into mutual funds moderated by 5% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 38,440.20 crore, showed the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday, 11 May, amid a significant slowdown in investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.

Saloni Goel
Updated11 May 2026, 04:08 PM IST
Equity inflows decline by 5% MoM to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>38,440 crore in April; SIP inflows at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31,115 crore: AMFI data
Equity inflows decline by 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP inflows at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data
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The equity inflows into mutual funds moderated by 5% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to 38,440.20 crore, showed the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday, 11 May, amid a significant slowdown in investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.

The equity mutual fund inflows stood at 40,450.26 crore at the end of March.

Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained steady, moderating to 31,115 crore from a record high of 32,087 crore in the month of March.

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The total assets under management (AUM) for equity funds improved by 376,654 crore to 35,74,352 crore in the month under review.

Overall, inflows into mutual funds turned positive to 3,22,402.98 crore in April, marking a sharp turnaround compared with net outflows of 2,39,910 crore last month. This was led by a strong buying in debt funds.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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HomeMarketsStock MarketsEquity fund inflows fall 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP contributions steady at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data
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