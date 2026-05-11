Equity fund inflows fall 5% MoM to ₹38,440 crore in April; SIP contributions steady at ₹31,115 crore: AMFI data

The equity inflows into mutual funds moderated by 5% on a month-on-month (MoM) basis to ₹38,440.20 crore, showed the latest data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) on Monday, 11 May, amid a significant slowdown in investments in sectoral and thematic schemes.
The equity mutual fund inflows stood at ₹40,450.26 crore at the end of March.
Meanwhile, SIP inflows remained steady, moderating to ₹31,115 crore from a record high of ₹32,087 crore in the month of March.
The total assets under management (AUM) for equity funds improved by ₹376,654 crore to ₹35,74,352 crore in the month under review.
Overall, inflows into mutual funds turned positive to ₹3,22,402.98 crore in April, marking a sharp turnaround compared with net outflows of 2,39,910 crore last month. This was led by a strong buying in debt funds.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)