Equity investors bear the jitters by staying cautious
Summary
- Investors across categories either stayed put or raised their stakes only marginally during the September quarter
The volatility in the share markets in the past few months does not seem to have made investors jittery: rather, the pullback during the July-September quarter made them cautious. Investors across categories either stayed put or raised their stakes only marginally during the period, shows a Mint analysis of the most recent shareholding data of BSE 500 firms.