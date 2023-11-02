Equity investors bear the jitters by staying cautious

The volatility in the share markets in the past few months does not seem to have made investors jittery: rather, the pullback during the July-September quarter made them cautious. Investors across categories either stayed put or raised their stakes only marginally during the period, shows a Mint analysis of the most recent shareholding data of BSE 500 firms.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), a dominant investor category in the Indian stock markets, saw a modest 40-basis-point uptick in their overall shareholdings (in value terms) to 21% as of 30 September, while mutual funds’ and retail investors’ share remained flat. However, FPIs raised bets more vigorously in the 30 blue-chip companies—up from 25.6% to 27.1%.

The analysis covers 430 companies for which the latest data was available.

Omkar Kamtekar, research analyst, Bonanza Portfolio Ltd, said foreign investment activity was likely to be subdued in the current quarter, especially going into the holiday season for the US markets. “Domestic investors would continue to support the market, but any adverse event may induce them to change their stance," he said.

Despite the "wait and watch" approach, some companies managed to find greater favour: technology services firm Coforge stood out with a significant increase in both foreign and mutual fund investments. Both these categories of institutional investors remained bullish on the infrastructure, consumer goods, tech, and financial sectors.

Out of the 430 companies analysed by Mint, 106 experienced a consistent increase in investments from the mutual funds category over the last five quarters. This is significantly higher compared to the 90 BSE 500 firms that showed a consistent rise in FPI investments, and 33 firms that saw a repeated rise in retail investments.

“In terms of retail participation, there might have been some impact in the last one-and-a-half months, but a lot of liquidity has been coming into mutual funds," said Varun Saboo, head - equities, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. “The relevance of foreign investors has been consistently reducing, so I don't think their positioning is much of a worry."