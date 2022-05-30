Equity investors now richer by 10.19 lakh crore, thanks to 3-day rally

Equity investors' wealth increased by almost ₹10.19 lakh crore during the three-day market rally until May 30. The BSE Sensex rose 1,041.08 points, or 1.90 percent, to 55,925.74 on May 30. The benchmark gained 2,176.48 points, or 4%, in three days. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹10,19,936.84 crore to ₹2,58,47,092.40 crore in three days, helped by a rise in equities.

Titan rose the most among Sensex stocks, rising 4.94 percent, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (4.69 percent), Infosys (4.57 percent), L&T (3.77 percent), Tech Mahindra (3.59 percent), HCL Technologies (3.57 percent), TCS (3.47 percent) and Reliance Industries (3.44 percent).

"Indian markets witnessed a smart rally on the back of positive global cues and early arrival of monsoon giving hopes of slowdown in inflation. On the global front, European and Asian markets edged higher following the US market rally last Friday," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

The BSE midcap index increased by 2.28 percent while the smallcap index increased by 2.23 percent. Consumer durables rose 4.41 percent, followed by real estate (3.96 percent), information technology (3.75 percent), teck (3.53 percent), consumer discretionary goods & services (2.85 percent), and energy (2.85 percent) (2.72 percent).

"A near term trend reversal is visible in the domestic market, supported by valuation comfort and positive trend in the global counterparts. US Stocks were boosted on softening inflation worries which will be a crucial factor in deciding the tone of the upcoming Fed policy meeting.

"Easing of long-running lockdowns in China also helped in lifting sentiments across Asian markets," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said.

Investors were keeping an eye on the Omicron version of the coronavirus, which has been causing widespread illness in numerous nations. Analysts said investors are eagerly expecting US inflation statistics anticipated later this week in order to judge the Fed's decision on whether or not to reduce economic assistance.

(With agency inputs)