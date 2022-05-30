Equity investors now richer by 10.19 lakh crore, thanks to 3-day rally

Equity investors' wealth increased by almost ₹10.19 lakh crore during the three-day market rally until May 30. The BSE Sensex rose 1,041.08 points, or 1.90 percent, to 55,925.74 on May 30. The benchmark gained 2,176.48 points, or 4%, in three days. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies increased by ₹10,19,936.84 crore to ₹2,58,47,092.40 crore in three days, helped by a rise in equities.

