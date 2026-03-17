Indian equities are off to one of their worst starts in decades in 2026, as rising oil prices amid the West Asia conflict threaten to weigh on corporate earnings. The Sensex has fallen 11.4% between 1 January and 16 March, marking its fifth-worst start to a year in the past 47 years, according to Mint’s analysis of historical data.
Sensex logs one of its worst starts in decades. A valuation reset next?
SummaryMarkets have historically rebounded after weak starts, with most years ending in positive territory despite steep intra-year drawdowns. But in 2026, rising geopolitical tensions and higher oil prices are fuelling fears of a structural valuation reset for Indian equities.
Indian equities are off to one of their worst starts in decades in 2026, as rising oil prices amid the West Asia conflict threaten to weigh on corporate earnings. The Sensex has fallen 11.4% between 1 January and 16 March, marking its fifth-worst start to a year in the past 47 years, according to Mint’s analysis of historical data.
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