Despite a downturn in Indian markets, retail investors remain committed to long-term investments, with equity mutual fund AUM reaching ₹ 30.57 lakh crore, a 40.3% increase YoY. December recorded consistent inflows into equity funds for the 46th month, driven by thematic funds and sectoral schemes.

The recent downturn in Indian markets has not dampened the sentiment of retail investors, who remain focused on long-term investing by consistently allocating funds to mutual funds in a disciplined manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data released by AMFI on Thursday showed that equity mutual fund AUM reached ₹30.57 lakh crore in December, driven by strong inflows into thematic funds. In the same period last year, equity AUM stood at ₹21.79 lakh crore, marking a stellar YoY growth of 40.3%.

A decade ago, equity mutual fund AUM was just ₹1.9 lakh crore. Notably, in August 2023, equity AUM crossed the ₹30 lakh crore mark for the first time. This means that the AUM has more than doubled in less than 18 months. Equity AUM now contributes 46% to the overall AUM of the Indian mutual fund industry, which stood at ₹66.93 lakh crore at the end of December 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite volatile market conditions, December marked the 46th consecutive month of net inflows into equity-oriented funds, highlighting the growing popularity of mutual funds among investors. Net inflows into equity schemes increased by over 14% MoM to ₹41,156 crore in December.

Gross inflows into active equity schemes crossed ₹72,000 crore, reaching ₹72,115 crore, a 17% MoM and 42.32% YoY increase. In December 2023, gross inflows stood at ₹50,670 crore.

Sectoral & thematic funds continue to dominate Among the 11 equity mutual fund categories, sectoral and thematic funds continued to attract significant retail investor interest. Net inflows into these schemes surged to ₹15,331 crore in December, nearly double the ₹7,658 crore recorded in November. Inflows to these schemes in December 2023 were ₹6,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This strong inflows into thematic funds expanded their AUM to ₹4.72 lakh crore in December, compared to ₹4.61 lakh crore in November. Thematic fund AUM stood at ₹2.58 lakh crore in December 2023.

Jatinder Pal Singh, CEO, ITI Mutual Fund, said, "Despite muted equity market performance during the month of December 2024, inflows in open-ended equity funds stayed in the positive zone for the 46th month in a row. Gross inflows into active equity schemes were up 17% in Dec 2024 vs Nov 2024 (month on month), crossing Rs. 72,000 crores, while net flows were recorded at Rs. 41,156 crores."

“This increase can be attributed to the 70% absolute growth in gross inflows into sectoral/thematic equity schemes (Rs. 22,128 crores in Dec 2024 vs Rs. 13,133 crores in Nov 2024), most of which can be attributed to NFOs (12 sectoral/thematic fund NFOs). Inflows in the large-cap category were down by 8% month on month, while net flows were down 21% compared to Nov 2024," Singh added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Small- and mid-cap mutual fund schemes also continued to draw investor interest, with inflows reaching record highs in December, despite concerns about the risks these segments pose, according to AMFI.

The mid-cap category saw inflows of ₹5,093 crore in December 2024, while the small-cap category attracted ₹4,667 crore. AMFI noted that these are record inflows.

Large-cap schemes, often recommended as a safer bet, saw inflows decline to ₹2,010 crore in December from over ₹2,500 crore in November. The large- and mid-cap category recorded inflows of ₹3,811 crore, according to AMFI data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Debt outflows drag overall AUM Despite strong equity inflows, the overall mutual fund AUM declined to ₹66.93 lakh crore in December, down from ₹68.08 lakh crore a month earlier. This drop was primarily due to outflows of ₹1.27 lakh crore from debt schemes, with liquid funds seeing the highest withdrawals.

However, 2024 marked a significant milestone for the mutual fund industry, as its AUM surpassed ₹68 lakh crore for the first time in November. This represents more than a twofold increase from ₹26.54 lakh crore in 2019, achieved within just five years.

Jatinder Pal Singh said, "Debt mutual funds saw net outflows of ₹1,27,153 crores during the month, with liquid, money market, and overnight categories witnessing major outflows, mostly due to the quarter-end phenomena. Hybrid funds saw 3 NFOs and largely remained flat in terms of AUM as of Dec 2024 at 8.76 Lac crores. The month also saw 12 index funds and 2 ETFs being launched, which took the AUM of the open-ended other schemes to ₹11.11 lakh crore." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}