Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Equity mutual fund inflow doubles to near 14,100 cr in Sept. Will the trend continue?

Equity mutual fund inflow doubles to near 14,100 cr in Sept. Will the trend continue?

Overall, net asset under management (AUM) stands over 38.42 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.
2 min read . 05:29 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • According to AMFI data, in September, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of 14,099.73 crore compared to 6,119.58 crore in August month.

Equity mutual funds emerged among top picks in September with an inflow of more than 14,000 crore which is over 2.3 times higher than the previous month. While investors' appetite for equities accelerated in September, on the other hand, debt MFs who were star performers in August -- were worst hit with an outflow of over 65,300 crore. Gold and other ETFs picked up momentum as well. Overall, net asset under management (AUM) stands over 38.42 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.

According to AMFI data, in September, equity-oriented schemes witnessed an inflow of 14,099.73 crore compared to 6,119.58 crore in August month.

Under equity schemes, midcap funds witnessed a huge inflow of 2,151.15 crore, while small-cap funds too saw strong buying to the tune of 1,825.48 crore. Further, a combination of large & midcap funds also had an inflow of 1,468.82 crore, and the Flexi cap fund garnered an inflow of 2,401.20 crore in September. It was sectoral/thematic funds that outperformed with an inflow of 4,418.61 crore in September compared to an outflow of 1,266.67 crore in August.

Akhil Chaturvedi, Chief Business Officer, Motilal Oswal AMC said, "Healthy growth in net equity inflows after two months of below average trend augurs well for the markets. Indian investors have reposed faith in the domestic economy and markets despite market volatility and negative trends globally."

Going forward, Chaturvedi added, "Investors have noticed that India has managed its affairs well relative to global peers and domestic buying support for equity has also helped mitigate FPI outflows. We expect this healthy trend in net equity inflows to sustain going forward."

Coming to debt-oriented schemes, the basket witnessed a massive outflow of 65,372.40 crore in September compared to an inflow of 49,164.29 crore in August this year. Here, liquid funds registered the most outflow at 59,970.30 crore in September compared to the August print where an inflow of 50,095.82 crore was recorded. However, overnight funds were top performers with an inflow of 33,128.33 crore in September against an outflow of 16,405.13 crore in August.

Also, in September 2022, money market funds with an outflow of 50,095.82 crore, low duration funds with an outflow of 7,659.85 crore, and ultra-short duration funds with an outflow of 8,453.81 crore --- further dragged the overall performance of the debt oriented schemes.

Further, in September, hybrid schemes registered an outflow of 2,687.97 crore, whereas, solution-oriented schemes saw an inflow of 213.36 crore. Other schemes like index funds, Gold ETFs, other ETFs, and funds of funds investing overseas --- posted an inflow of 13,623.34 crore.

Due to sharp selling in debt schemes, the mutual funds market broadly recorded an outflow of 41,404.30 crore in September compared to an inflow of 65,077.46 crore in August.

As of September 30, 2022, net AUM stand at 38,42,350.73 crore.

