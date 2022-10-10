Equity mutual funds emerged among top picks in September with an inflow of more than ₹14,000 crore which is over 2.3 times higher than the previous month. While investors' appetite for equities accelerated in September, on the other hand, debt MFs who were star performers in August -- were worst hit with an outflow of over ₹65,300 crore. Gold and other ETFs picked up momentum as well. Overall, net asset under management (AUM) stands over ₹38.42 lakh crore as of September 30, 2022.

