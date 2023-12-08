Equity mutual fund inflows dip by 22% in November, small-cap funds still in demand: AMFI
The total inflows amounted to ₹15,536.42 crore in November, as compared to ₹19,957.17 crore in October.
Equity-oriented mutual funds recorded a 22% decline in fund inflows, marking the 33rd consecutive month of net inflows in November this year, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the industry's trade organization.
