Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Equity mutual fund inflows dip by 22% in November, small-cap funds still in demand: AMFI
BREAKING NEWS

Vaamanaa Sethi

  • The total inflows amounted to 15,536.42 crore in November, as compared to 19,957.17 crore in October.

Equity-oriented mutual funds recorded a 22% decline in fund inflows, marking the 33rd consecutive month of net inflows in November this year, as per data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), the industry's trade organization.

The total inflows amounted to 15,536.42 crore in November, as compared to 19,957.17 crore in October. Notably, all categories of equity mutual funds experienced positive inflows during the month.

(More to come)

