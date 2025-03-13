SIPs stop, demat accounts slump: Are retail investors running scared?
Summary
- Mom-and-pop investors are showing signs of unease and experts warn the real storm is brewing
MUMBAI :
If the latest data is any indication, retail investors are experiencing an anxiety attack. While a full-blown panic is contained, for now, the market's shaky ground is causing jitters. Mom-and-pop investors are showing signs of unease, and experts warn a storm is brewing. With mid- and small-cap stocks poised to fall further, markets could witness a wave of mutual fund redemptions.