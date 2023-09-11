August equity MF inflows cross ₹20K cr to hit 5-month high3 min read 11 Sep 2023, 10:30 PM IST
The strong traction in equity funds was led by mid-cap and small-cap funds which continued to attract investor interest during August even though large cap funds saw continued outflows amidst profit booking.
NEW DELHI : Equity mutual funds attracted net inflows of ₹20,133.3 crore in August, the highest in five months, up 168.25% over July, according to latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).
