Beyond the Budget: What the US election means for Indian markets
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 29 Jul 2024, 03:12 PM IST
Summary
- The outcome of the US election is expected to have a significant impact on companies with foreign exposure, such as IT services outsourcing.
- Also, Trump’s preference for a weak US dollar has captured widespread attention. Typically, a weaker dollar would benefit an emerging market like India.
Now that the Union Budget is behind us, the next significant event to watch is the US presidential election—a critical factor for equity investors given the Western country’s global economic and political influence.
