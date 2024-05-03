Equity vs debt: What's your pick?
SummaryThe long-term prospects for Indian equities remain appealing although they've entered into an expensive zone. Several investors are now shifting their focus to the debt market, seeking new opportunities and strategies
As India’s benchmark equity indices flirt with record highs, investors are turning cautious about valuations becoming too lofty. They have a deluge of other reasons as well to be wary: the outcome of the ongoing general election, geopolitical tensions, soaring crude oil prices, mounting inflation, and delayed rate cuts in the US.