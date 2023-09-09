In a fat finger error happened on Friday session in Sensex call option at 67000 strikes, a trader has reportedly lost ₹78 lakh. This happened due to wild swing in the premium within few seconds just before the prices became normal. As per the information available on social media platform Channel X, a trader reportedly reportedly punched an order to buy Sensex call option at 67000, which was quoting at a premium of ₹4 to ₹5. The order pulled up the premium at ₹209, leading to acceptance of all sell orders entered up to ₹209. The channel X account SOAMJENA claimed about the losses citing, "-80 lacs showing when profit should be +30 lacs approx and their customer care has no idea about limit order terminology." See original information below: Zerodha glitch On Thursday, many traders reported on Channel X that they were unable to exit their Sensex call option on Zerodha, which the broker accepted citing "issue with the internet service providers." On Thursday, Zerodha had informed about the problem from its official Channel X account citing, "Due to an issue with the internet service providers (ISPs), the orders of some of our users in the BFO segment were affected. Trading in the other segments was unaffected. We are working on updating the status of the affected orders. We apologize for the inconvenience caused." See Zerodha channel X information below:

A Channel x user called 'Ram' shared his agony and said, "Hi @zerodhaonline. i didn't sold Sensex 65800CE..But how did you guys punch sell order after market hour?"

Zerodha replied to Ram and said, "Hi Ram, we're extremely sorry about this. Please create a ticket at https://support.zerodha.com and we'll have someone from our team reach out. If you have already created the ticket, please DM us the ticket number."

Other Channel X user Penchala Redday wrote, "very bad....I am facing this issue from 2:30PM and unable to adjust the orders or add new orders. It get the losses to me."

"32 rupees premium sold has gone upto 230 now....Who is responsible for the loss??," a Chennal X accountholder Pramila Karehalli Sathyamurthy said.