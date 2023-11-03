ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened today i.e on Friday November 3rd and will close on November 7. The ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO.

Some of the key risks highlighted by the ESAF Small Finance Bank in its Red Herring Prospectus or RHP include-

1.Any Uncertainty in relation to the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on ESAF Small Finance Bank business.

2-Any adverse developments in the microfinance sector

3-ESAF Small Finance Bank ability to recover unsecured advances in a timely manner or at all.

4-Increase in operating expenses of ESAF Small Finance Bank without a corresponding increase in income;

5- ESAF Small Finance Bank dependency on ESMACO which is its business correspondent and agreement with other business correspondents which are on a non-exclusive basis

6- ESAF Small Finance Bank ability to comply with stringent regulatory requirements and prudential norms which we are subject to;

7- ESAF Small Finance Bank ability to control the level of NPAs in our portfolio

Also Read- ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO raises ₹135 crore from anchor investors; check details

While the company plans to raise ₹463 Crore out of this ₹72.3 Crore is an offer for sale (OFS). It is only net proceeds from fresh issue of ₹390.7 Crore that will be utilised to augment its Tier – I capital base to meet the future capital requirements.

In the OFS, promoter of ESAF Financial Holdings will sell shares worth ₹49.26 crore, while PNB MetLife India Insurance Company and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company will offload shares worth ₹23.04 crore.

ESAF Small Finance Bank mainly focusing on providing loans to rural and semi-urban customers. ESAF Small Finace Bank products consist of Micro Loans, retail loans, MSME loans; loans to financial institutions; and agricultural loans.

Bank also offers convenience banking through various digital platforms such as an internet banking portal, a mobile banking platform, SMS alerts, bill payments and RuPay branded ATM cum debit cards.

Also Read- ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

The price band for Small Finance Bank IPO is set at Rs57 to Rs60 per equity share. ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO has reserved shares for QIBs, NIIs, and Retail Investors. However a discount of Rs5 per share is offered to eligible employees.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.