ESAF Small Finance Bank- 7 key risks to consider before subscribing to the IPO
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened today for subscription and will close on November 7. The price band is set at ₹57 to ₹60 per equity share.
ESAF Small Finance Bank IPO opened today i.e on Friday November 3rd and will close on November 7. The ESAF Small Finance Bank plans to raise ₹463 crore from the IPO.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message