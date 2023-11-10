ESAF Small Finance Bank share price jumps after strong debut. Buy, sell or hold?
ESAF Small Finance Bank share price may give sharp upside once it breaches its immediate hurdle placed at ₹80 apiece levels on closing basis, say experts
Stock market today: ESAF Small Finance Bank share price today listed on Indian stock market at whopping 20 per cent premium. ESAF IPO listed on BSE at ₹71.90 per share levels whereas on NSE, ESAF shares listed at ₹71 apiece levels. According to stock market experts, fundamentals of the company is strong and ESAF IPO was offered at an attractive valuations. Hence, long term investors can hold the scrip and wait for Q2 results 2023 of the company. However, they advised strict stop loss below ₹68 while holding ESAF Small Finance Bank shares.
