ESAF SFB stock slides over 16% even after net profit surges 200% YoY; here's why
ESAF Small Finance Bank's shares plummeted 16.35% to an all-time low of ₹65.45 per share, the biggest intraday drop since its listing in November 2023. Investor sentiment was affected by the bank's deteriorating asset quality in Q3 on a QoQ basis.
ESAF Small Finance Bank witnessed a sharp decline of 16.35%, hitting an all-time low of ₹65.45 per share in today's trading session, marking its most significant intraday drop since its listing in November last year.
