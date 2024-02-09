ESAF SFB stock slides over 16% even after net profit surges 200% YoY; here's why

ESAF Small Finance Bank witnessed a sharp decline of 16.35%, hitting an all-time low of ₹65.45 per share in today's trading session, marking its most significant intraday drop since its listing in November last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investor sentiment soured as the bank's asset quality deteriorated quarter-on-quarter in Q3. Its Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) ratio rose to 4.16%, up from 2.64% in Q2FY24, although it showed improvement from 7.24% in Q3 FY23.

Similarly, the Net Non-Performing Assets (NNPA) ratio increased to 2.19% from 1.19% in Q2FY24 but was lower compared to 3.73% in Q3FY23. Provisions surged to ₹137.8 crore in Q3 from ₹101.4 crore in the preceding quarter, representing a QoQ gain of 36.7%.

The bank's operating expenses soared by 46.4% year-on-year to ₹429.3 crore, primarily driven by a substantial 54.1% increase in other expenses to ₹327.1 crore. These heightened expenses, coupled with increased provisions, impacted the bank's profitability, resulting in a net profit of ₹112.1 crore, a 20% decrease quarter-on-quarter.

However, on a YoY basis, the net profit surged sharply by 200%. On the operational front, Net Interest Income (NII) witnessed a growth of 32.3% year-on-year to ₹597 crore compared to ₹451 crore in Q3 FY23, and NIM stood at 10.6%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Looking at it sequentially, the NII came in flat, and the NIM dropped by 40 basis points. The bank's cost of funds increased to 7.3% in Q3 FY24 from 6.2% in the corresponding period last year.

ESAF Small Finance Bank (ESFB), a scheduled commercial bank, commenced its operations on March 10, 2017. The company made its debut on Dalal Street on November 10, 2023, listing at a premium of 15.1% at ₹69 per share compared to the issue price of ₹60 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company raised ₹390 crore via the IPO, employing a mix of fresh equity share issuance and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!