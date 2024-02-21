Esconet Technologies IPO: The subscription for the IPO opened on February 16 and closed on February 20.

Esconet Technologies IPO allotment is to finalised soon. Esconet Technologies IPO will list on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed on February 23.

Esconet Technologies IPO was subscribed 507.24 times. The public issue subscribed 553.02 times in the retail category, 156.02 times in QIB, and 868.05 times in the NII category by February 20, 2024.

Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Esconet Technologies IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

If you have applied for the Esconet Technologies IPO, you can check for allocation status on the site of Skyline Financial Services.

Here's how to check the allotment

1.Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services i.e https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

2. Locate the "Check Application Status" section, and from the drop-down menu, choose "Esconet Technologies Limited" (the name will be visible once the allocation is confirmed).

3. Select either the Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.

4. Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as required.

Investors can ascertain the quantity of shares allocated to them by referring to the basis of allotment. Additionally, the allotment status of shares in the IPO can provide information on the number of shares granted. For those applicants who did not receive an allotment, the company will commence the refund process. On the other hand, those who were allotted shares will find them credited to their Demat

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP Today

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP today, or grey market premium today, is ₹94 per share, as per investorgain.com . This indicates that Esconet Technologies shares are trading at a robust premium of 111.9% at ₹178 apiece in the grey market as compared to its IPO price of ₹84 per share.

Esconet Technologies IPO Details

Esconet Technologies IPO price band was set at ₹80 to ₹84 per share. The IPO lot size is 1,600 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹134,400.

The company plans to raise ₹28.22 crore from the IPO that is entirely a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh equity shares.

The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements, investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary, viz. Zeacloud Services Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses, and general corporate expenses.

Esconet Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3.04 crore in the financial year ending March 2023. Its revenue for FY23 was ₹96.90 crore.

For the period ending September 2023, the company posted a net profit of ₹3.05 crore upon a revenue of ₹71.46 crore.

