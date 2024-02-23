Esconet Technologies share price saw a stellar debut, listing at ₹290 on the NSE SME, a 245% premium over the issue price.

Esconet Technologies IPO that opened for subscription on February 16 and closed on February 20 , had received a strong response from the investors. The Esconet Technologies IPO was subscribed 507.24 times. The public issue was subscribed 553.02 times in the retail category, 156.02 times in QIB, and 868.05 times in the NII category by February 20, 2024.

Esconet Technologies IPO GMP or grey market premium stood at ₹100 per share, as per investorgain.com . This indicates that Esconet Technologies shares was trading at a robust premium of 119.05% in the grey market as compared to its IPO price of ₹84 per share. The grey market premium also indicated the the street was expecting strong listing of share at ₹184 a piece.

Esconet Technologies is raising ₹28.22 crore from the IPO that is entirely a fresh issue of 33.6 lakh equity shares. The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds towards working capital requirements, investment in Wholly Owned Subsidiary, viz. Zeacloud Services Private Limited, to fund its capital expenditure expenses, and general corporate expenses.

Esconet Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3.04 crore in the financial year ending March 2023. Its revenue for FY23 was ₹96.90 crore.

For the period ending September 2023, the company posted a net profit of ₹3.05 crore upon a revenue of ₹71.46 crore.

Esconet Technologies provides high-end supercomputing solutions, and data center facilities that include storage servers, network security, virtualization, and data protection. Santosh Kumar Agrawal and Sunil Kumar Agrawal are the promoters of the company.

Corporate Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd were the book running lead manager of the Esconet Technologies IPO, while Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd was the IPO registrar.

The allotment for Esconet Technologies IPO was finalized on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

