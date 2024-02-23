Esconet Technologies share price lists with stellar 245 % premium over the issue price, at ₹290 a piece on the NSE SME
Esconet Technologies share price listed with stellar 245% premium over the issue price, at ₹290 a piece. The GMP at ₹100 per share, had indicated towards strong listing at 119.05% premium. The IPO that opened for subscription on February 16 and closed on February 20 was subscribed 507.24 times
Esconet Technologies share price saw a stellar debut, listing at ₹290 on the NSE SME, a 245% premium over the issue price.
