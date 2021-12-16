OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea among stocks under F&O ban on NSE today
A total of three stocks/securities have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, December 16, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

The three stocks under NSE's ban list for today are Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and they have currently been put in the ban period, said NSE. 

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE said.

The market-wide position limit or MWPL is a limit that defines the maximum number of unsettled option contracts for any given derivative stock. Currently, the MWPL for Indian derivative stocks is 95%. No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period.

