Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea continue to be under NSE's F&O ban

Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea continue to be under NSE's F&O ban

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period.
1 min read . 07:27 AM IST Livemint

  • The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the MWPL and therefore have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange

Escorts, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Vodafone Idea continue to be under the ban for trade on Tuesday, December 13, 2021 under the futures and options segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 

The security has been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.

The derivative contracts in the below mentioned security has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and they have currently been put in the ban period, said NSE. 

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," the NSE said.

The market-wide position limit or MWPL is a limit that defines the maximum number of unsettled option contracts for any given derivative stock. Currently, the MWPL for Indian derivative stocks is 95%. 

While no fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in that particular stock when it is under the F&O ban period, a stock enters the NSE's ban list if its MWPL is above 95%. Meanwhile, if a stock has an MWPL above 80%, there are chances that it might enter the ban list in the near future. 

