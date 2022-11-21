Escorts Kubota shares trading near record high. Should you buy the auto stock?

“We came impressed with cultural shift, which EKL is seeing imbibing the best practices at Kubota and leverage opportunities that it sees to cross sell as well as development of EKL as one of the sourcing hubs for Kubota," the brokerage added. Incorporating the positives, it expects sales to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% over FY22-24E, with consequent operating margins seen at 12.0% by FY24.