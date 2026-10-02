ESDS, Lumino, Purple Style Labs: 18 IPO stocks facing anchor lock-in expiry in October - Check full list

The October IPO calendar is set to bring another important event for investors tracking recently listed stocks, with shares allotted to anchor investors in 18 companies becoming eligible for trading during the month.

According to a fortnightly review by PL Research, these lock-in expiries cover 14 companies under the 30-day period and four companies under the 90-day period between October 5 and October 16, 2026.

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Anchor investors typically receive shares before an IPO opens to the broader public, but those shares remain locked for a specified period. Once the lock-in expires, the shares become eligible for trading. This does not necessarily mean that investors will sell the shares, but the additional tradable supply can become an important factor for market participants, particularly when a stock has delivered strong gains since listing.

These IPO stocks will see shares unlocked in October As per the report, among the 14 companies approaching their 30-day lock-in expiry, Purple Style Labs and Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions have the highest proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading, at around 22% of their respective total shares. Rays of Belief follows with around 20%.

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Lumino Industries, ESDS Software Solution, Priority Jewels, Deepa Jewellers, Glass Wall Systems, Prasol Chemicals, Kanohar Electricals, Rentomojo, Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) and Steamhouse India each have approximately 15% of their total shares becoming eligible for trading. Pranav Constructions has the lowest proportion among this group at around 12%.

The individual lock-in data shows that Purple Style Labs has 26,60,869 shares, or 22%, becoming eligible on the 30-day expiry, while Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions has 53,42,916 shares, also representing 22%. Rays of Belief has 10,46,095 shares, or 20%, becoming eligible.

For investors, the scale of the potential supply is particularly relevant when compared with the company's total outstanding shares and recent price performance. The report notes that most of the upcoming 30-day expiries involve around 15% of total shares.

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“The proportion of shares becoming eligible for trading ranges from approximately 12% to 22% of the respective companies’ total shares, with most companies seeing around 15% of total shares come out of lock-in,” PL Research said.

Source: PL (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Performance Several of these stocks have already delivered substantial gains since their IPOs. ESDS Software Solution was trading around 234% above its issue price, while Glass Wall Systems was up 51%, Priority Jewels 47%, Steamhouse India 35%, Kanohar Electricals 34% and Rentomojo 27%.

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Manipal Payment & Identity Solutions and Prasol Chemicals were both around 21% above their issue prices, while Lumino Industries was up 21%. Deepa Jewellers was 11% higher and Asset Reconstruction Co. (India) was up 3%.

“Stock performance across the upcoming 30-day unlocks remains largely positive, with 11 of the 14 companies currently trading above their IPO issue price. ESDS Software Solution is the strongest performer at approximately 234% above its issue price,” PL Research said.

In contrast, Pranav Constructions was trading 20% below its issue price, Purple Style Labs was down 7% and Rays of Belief was down 5% from their respective IPO issue prices.

Source: PL (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

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90-day lock-in expiry The four companies approaching their 90-day anchor lock-in expiry are Knack Packaging, Kusumgar, Laser Power & Infra and SBI Funds Management. Around 14–15% of total shares in each company will become eligible for trading.

Kusumgar was trading around 43% above its issue price, followed by Laser Power & Infra at 23% and Knack Packaging at 6%. SBI Funds Management, however, was trading around 12% below its IPO issue price.

Kusumgar has 23,14,443 shares, or 15%, scheduled to unlock on October 12. Laser Power & Infra has 52,00,934 shares, also representing 15%, becoming eligible on the same date. SBI Funds Management has 2,31,96,554 shares, or 14%, becoming eligible on October 15. Knack Packaging has 38,60,294 shares, or 15%, scheduled to unlock on October 5.

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The upcoming expiries therefore create an important supply event across a diverse set of recently listed companies. While the unlocking of anchor shares does not automatically indicate selling, investors may track trading volumes, price movements and the behaviour of anchor shareholders around the respective expiry dates.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.