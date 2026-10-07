ESDS share price hits 5% upper circuit after 7-day losing streak: What fuelled rally?

ESDS Software Solution share price hit the 5% upper circuit on Wednesday, October 7, snapping a seven-session losing streak, amid a sharp increase in trading activity. The stock witnessed a significant surge in volumes compared with its recent averages

The stock was locked at ₹1,359.00 apiece on the BSE.

ESDS Software Solution recorded a volume of 25,17,952 shares, compared with an average volume of 58,340 shares, marking a 43.16-times increase. Against another average volume of 6,05,755 shares, the change stood at 4.16 times. The stock’s LTP was ₹1,359, up 5%, with traded value of ₹34,184.22 lakh.

Despite Wednesday's recovery, the stock had lost 10% over the past week and 24.15% over the previous two weeks. The recent correction followed a much stronger run over the longer term, with the shares still up 25% in the past month and a massive 217% above their issue price of ₹429.

The stock's latest move also came shortly after the expiry of the company's one-month shareholder lock-in period on Monday. Following the expiry, around 3 million shares, equivalent to 2% of ESDS Software Solution's total outstanding shares, became eligible for trading.

However, the end of the lock-in period does not automatically mean these shares will be sold. It simply allows the previously locked-in shares to be traded in the market.

Rating upgrades strengthen credit profile ESDS Software Solution received a rating upgrade from India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) on September 29, 2026. The agency raised the long-term rating on the company's ₹50 crore bank loan facilities to IND A/Stable from IND BBB+/Positive and upgraded its short-term rating to IND A1 from IND A2+.

The move came after a similar upgrade from CRISIL Ratings on September 16, 2026. CRISIL raised its ratings on ESDS's bank facilities to Crisil A-/Positive/Crisil A2+ from Crisil BBB+/Positive/Crisil A2.

Ind-Ra cited the company's larger and more diversified business profile during FY24-FY26, increasing recurring revenue from cloud and managed services, better order-book visibility and stronger credit metrics as key factors behind the upgrade.

The agency also highlighted ESDS's established position in India's cloud and data centre market and its growing involvement in government and enterprise-led digital transformation initiatives.

Q1 results show sequential pressure ESDS Software Solution's Q1 FY27 results showed some sequential moderation. Profit fell 56% to ₹29.27 crore from ₹67.41 crore in the preceding quarter ended March 31, 2026. Revenue from operations declined 20% quarter-on-quarter to ₹133.65 crore from ₹167.5 crore.

However, the company continued to report growth on a year-on-year basis, with profit increasing 14% and revenue rising more than 7%.

Strong IPO debut and issue details ESDS Software Solution had made its stock market debut on September 4 at a substantial premium to its ₹429 IPO price. The shares listed at ₹757 on the NSE, marking a 76.46% premium, while the BSE listing was at ₹746.30, a 73.96% premium.

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The stock then climbed further, hitting upper circuits of ₹908.40 on the NSE and ₹895.55 on the BSE. These levels represented gains of 111.75% and 108.75%, respectively, over the issue price on its listing day.

The IPO had received overwhelming investor demand, with the issue subscribed 135.88 times on the final day of bidding. ESDS had also raised ₹216 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to ₹720 crore, with the price band fixed at ₹408- ₹429 per share. Of the proceeds, ₹576 crore was earmarked for purchasing and installing cloud computing equipment and other infrastructure for the company's data centres, while the balance was intended for general corporate purposes.

ESDS Software Solution operates across AI-enabled cloud services, managed services, data centre infrastructure and software solutions.